In a shocking turn of events, Barcelona decided to sack their manager Xavi ahead of their final La Liga fixture against Sevilla. It is believed that the sacking came after tensions rose between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Xavi did not see eye to eye over potential summer signings.

Xavi took charge of his final game for Barcelona which ended in a 2-1 win against Sevilla and in his post match reaction he didn't hold back his feelings and took a dig at the club's economical situation and warned the incoming manager over the complications of the job.

Xavi Fires Warning to new Barcelona manager

It has been reported that former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick will take over from Xavi as the new manager of FC Barcelona, however there has not been an official communication on the news as of yet.

But as Xavi departed in his final press conference as Barcelona manager he fired a warning to whoever takes over as the Barcelona Coach.

“I would like to tell the new coach that he will suffer and that he should be patient, it’s a very complicated position,” warned Xavi when asked about his message to new Barcelona coach.

Xavi further said that winning will be the only thing that will keep the new manager safe at the club.

"Make him understand that it is a difficult situation, Barça is already difficult but the situation is even more..The only thing that will save the new coach is winning. He will have to work hard because it is not easy”, said Xavi.

Xavi takes a dig at Barcelona

Xavi further took a dig at Barcelona and made it clear that he wanted to stay at the club but wasn't allowed to do so. He feels everything he said was converted into a big uproar and he doesn't understand why.

"Do I feel relieved? No because I wanted to stay but I've been told that I couldn't. It seems like from day one all my words have generated an earthquake. I don't really know why”, said Xavi.

However, Xavi hasn't completely closed the door on Barcelona and has confirmed that he will be open to return to the club.

It would be another honor to return to the club of my life one day… we will see. The fans must understand that the economic situation is difficult. I am leaving with the love of the fans and that fills me with pride”, said Xavi.

Xavi departs as the manager of Barcelona after his two and a half year stint which won them a Spanish Super Cup and a La Liga crown.