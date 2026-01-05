'He Won't Disappoint': Wayne Rooney Endorses Chelsea's Managerial Candidate Following Enzo Maresca's Departure

On January 1, 2026, Enzo Maresca left his role as Chelsea manager after just 18 months in charge, having fallen out of favor with the Blues' higher-ups. Following this, Chelsea have been left in search of a long-term manager again for the sixth time in the last six seasons.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior has emerged as the leading candidate for the job at Stamford Bridge after his impressive performance in the Ligue 1 for the BlueCo-owned club. As per the BBC, Rosenior arrived in London on Sunday night to hold talks with the Chelsea management.

Following this news, former England forward Wayne Rooney backed Liam Rosenior for the Chelsea gig and shared that if he secures the job, he will not disappoint the Blues supporters.

Wayne Rooney Praises Former Assistant Coach Liam Rosenior

Liam Rosenior had previously worked as Wayne Rooney's assistant manager during his time at Derby County; following this, Rosenior became the interim Rams boss in League One after Rooney's departure.

In the BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney show, the Manchester United legend shared, "Liam was so important for me. He was incredible in his coaching ability. I was more of the manager and dealing with players and everything... He's also got a side which you don't want to cross him as well. That's important as well. If he goes in there, he won't disappoint. He's been waiting for an opportunity like this."

Rooney further added, "If you don't take it now, then you're never going to take it. And I think he's done his apprenticeship, he's done his work to try and get to that job."

Liam Rosenior Spent Two Years In Hull City

The last time Liam Rosenior worked in the Premier League was as a player for Brighton in 2017. Following this, he started his coaching career in 2021 as Rooney's assistant coach at Derby County. After Rooney departed from County, Rosenior took over as their interim manager before moving on to Hull City.