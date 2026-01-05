Manchester United Sack Ruben Amorim After Explosive Press Conference, Darren Fletcher Named Interim Manager

Manchester United have sacked manager Ruben Amorim, the Premier League giants have confirmed. The development has come in the aftermath of Amorim's explosive press conference following United's 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Manchester United issued a statement: "Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

"Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

Advertisement

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

“Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

Advertisement