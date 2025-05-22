WATCH | Heated Clash Between Manchester United Players Andre Onana and Casemiro During Europa League Final Goes Viral

Manchester United losing the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur was a double blow for Ruben Amorim's men.

Not only does it mean they will end the season trophyless, it also means they will not play any European football next season - they are currently only 16th in the Premier League table and could only qualify for the UEFA Champions League by winning the Europa League.

The lack of European football of any kind, as well as a feeling that the new head coach needs a better squad heading into the next season, means a summer of change is likely beckoning at Old Trafford.

ALSO READ | Manchester United Stars Linked With Exits After Europa League Final Loss

However, it seems like the environment at the club has soured to the point that any infighting, which usually hits the headlines via anonymous sources, is now out in the open for all to see.

A heated exchange between two United players in goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Casemiro was caught on camera by a fan in the stands, and the clip is now going viral.

See The Video Here

Doubts Over Amorim and Players?

There has been talks over whether or not Amorim will see out his job beyond the end of the season, but the manager gave no indication of wanting to walk away.

"If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will leave tomorrow. But I will not quit again. I am confident in my job. As you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things," he said after the match.

But that has not stopped rumours swirling around players. United are a big club with players who would be wanting to compete in the top competitions, meaning it is inevitable that some of them may look to leave the club in the summer.

One player who openly expressed his displeasure after the final was youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who was unhappy at being benched for the game.

Another player who was linked with a move away in recent times is Bruno Fernandes, who is being courted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.