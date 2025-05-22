Two Manchester United Stars Linked With Exits After UEFA Europa League Final Loss - 'Going to See What Happens Next'

The 2025 UEFA Europa League final will forever be remembered as the day that Tottenham Hotspur finally ended their 17-year trophy drought.

Brennan Johnson's first-half goal was enough for them to see of Manchester United in a hard-fought final in Bilbao on May 21.

And while the win was enough to guarantee Spurs a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season, it also meant that the following season will see no European football of any kind at Old Trafford as they are currently 16th in the Premier League standings.

United are a big club with players who would be wanting to compete in the top competitions, meaning it is inevitable that some of them may look to leave the club in the summer.

Alejandro Garnacho Unhappy With United?

One player who openly expressed his displeasure after the final was youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who was unhappy at being benched for the game.

"Until we reached the final, I played every round. I played 20 minutes today - I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next," he said after the game.

Garnacho was heavily linked away from the club in the January transfer window, with both Chelsea and Napoli showing interest.

And as an academy player, his sale would count as 'pure profit' - money which could come in handy given United's well-documented financial issues.

Bruno Fernandes Dismisses Al-Hilal Links

Another player who was linked with a move away in recent times is Bruno Fernandes, who is being courted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

However, the United captain emphatically dismissed any notion that he was keen to leave.

"I’ve always said I will be here until the club says it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more and to bring the club back to great days. I’ll keep my word - I want to stay."