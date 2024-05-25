Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is expected to play for Lyon in Saturday’s Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona after recovering from an injury.. | Image:AP

Advertisement

Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is expected to play for Lyon in Saturday's Women's Champions League final against Barcelona after recovering from an injury.

Hegerberg has rebounded from a muscle injury and may play at San Mames Stadium, Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor said on Friday.

Advertisement

“Ada has resumed normal team training," Bompastor said. "She could be available tomorrow. Everyone knows Ada’s talent, her quality as a player. Her experience is invaluable, and with the right mentality, anything is possible for Ada.”

The 28-year-old Norwegian forward missed the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain because of the injury. She had played only a few minutes in a league game in France.

Advertisement

Hegerberg was in the squad in six of the record eight Women's Champions League titles won by Lyon. She has five goals from six matches with the French side in this year's competition and can become the first player to score in five Women's Champions League finals.

Hegerberg spent several years away from international soccer in protest at the unequal treatment of the men’s and women’s squads by the Norwegian federation.

Advertisement

Hegerberg recently renewed her contract with Lyon amid rumors of a possible move to Barcelona. She has four goals in the two finals between the clubs in the Women's Champions League, including a hat trick in 2019.