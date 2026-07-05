Historic FIFA U-Turn: Trump Call Leads To Balogun Red Card Being Lifted For US Vs Belgium

Seattle: US President Donald Trump personally intervened with FIFA, leading to an unprecedented reversal on Sunday, with forward Folarin Balogun cleared to play in the United States’ World Cup round of 16 tie against Belgium on Monday. The decision to lift Balogun’s suspension, after he was sent off in the 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, was the first time since 1962 that a World Cup red card has not resulted in an immediate ban.

The top scorer for the US in the FIFA World Cup with 3 goals, Balogun was dismissed for a challenge on Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic, resulting in an automatic one-match suspension. The ruling triggered quick reaction across both camps, with Trump hailing the decision as justice and Belgium questioning the integrity of the process on the eve of a knockout game.

The Americans learned of the news during a short bus ride to training at the University of Washington’s Husky Soccer Stadium, where they were greeted by the university’s Alaskan Malamute, Dubs II. Meanwhile, the availability of the in-form striker for a squad chasing a first quarterfinal since 2002 changes the complication of a meeting with one of Europe’s traditional powers.

FIFA Reverses Ban After Presidential Call

Notably, Balogun had been shown red by Brazilian referee Raphael Claus following a video review for stepping on Muharemovic’s right ankle in Wednesday’s round of 32 victory. At the time, it appeared to be a routine dismissal, but the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) received notification via FIFA’s portal on Sunday that the sanction had been put on hold.

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FIFA cited Article 27 of its disciplinary code, stating, “The implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

According to a source familiar with the matter but not authorised to speak publicly, Trump telephoned FIFA president Gianni Infantino after the Bosnia game to request a review. Trump later posted on social media, saying, “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Pertinently, it is not the first time this tournament cycle that FIFA has deferred bans, having done so in November for Cristiano Ronaldo and in April for Nicolas Otamendi and Moises Caicedo ahead of qualifiers. The last comparable World Cup case was Brazil’s Garrincha in 1962, who played the final after Chile’s president joined a lobbying effort.

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Belgium React With Anger, US Welcome Reprieve

On the other hand, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) asserted that it was “astonished” and added in a statement, saying, “In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options.”

Coach Rudi Garcia was even blunter, saying, “I didn’t know that in the offices of FIFA the 5th of July was the 1st of April in Europe.” Garcia added: “The Belgian federation does not defend itself, it does not protect the national team, She defends football in general, she defends her integrity, her ethics. I think it’s the first time in the history of the World Cup that there is this kind of decision.” However, he declined to say whether Belgium would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or whether Trump’s call influenced FIFA.

In contrast, the US camp welcomed the news, with Coach Mauricio Pochettino saying, “We were punished enough against Bosnia-Herzegovina to play with 10 men (for) 30 minutes in a decision that was completely unfair.”

Asked about Trump’s involvement, the Argentine, who played at the 2002 World Cup, reacted, saying, “I came from a culture, Argentina or Europe, that football, soccer is a religion, more than the religion. If we go keep going, pushing on, maybe one step more tomorrow you will see that the sport is magic, that the sport is amazing, is so powerful, unite people, unite a country like us.”

Christian Pulisic also defended his teammate, saying, “If you look at the foul, it was just zero intent at all. I felt like there was much worse ones that went on this tournament.”

Balogun’s Influence And US History On The Line

The 25-year-old Monaco forward has been central to the US attack in the ongoing tournament. His three goals include the winner against Bosnia and match Landon Donovan’s 2010 tally for the second-most by an American at a single World Cup, behind only Bert Patenaude’s four in 1930. Born in Brooklyn to Nigerian parents and raised in London, Balogun switched allegiance from England Under-21s in 2023 and has 12 goals in 30 caps. He scored 13 times in Ligue 1 last season.

“He strikes fear into a lot of defenders,” said defender Chris Richards, as Balogun himself did not speak to the media on Sunday but posted an image of himself in front of US supporters set to Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’. Though on Friday, he had said that a yellow card “would have been fair".