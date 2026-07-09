How Belgium Planning To Stop Lamine Yamal in FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal? Thibaut Courtois Shares Anecdote

An underrated Belgium side will take on high-flying Spain in a mouth-watering FIFA World Cup quarterfinal. The Spanish Armada has been in sensational form, and they are yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Belgium have been the dark horse and it will be interesting to see how they manage to contain the fluid Spanish attacking contingent.

Thibaut Courtois Provides Lamine Yamal Anecdote

Much of Spain's hopes are on Lamine Yamal's shoulders. The FC Barcelona sensation has not been at his best level and the QF tie against Belgium will pose a great test for him. Yamal has managed to find the net only once and against Portugal, too, he didn't look threatening.

Ahead of the tie, Belgium shotstopper Thibaut Courtois laid out plans on how to stop Lamine Yamal.

As quoted by beIN Sports, he said, "Lamine is a star. He has incredible talent, he's very quick and very difficult to stop. The ideal approach is to stay close to him and try to create two-on-one situations whenever possible."

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"We can't think only about Lamine because Spain has so many strengths. If you only try to stop one player, they'll hurt you somewhere else."

Injury concerns surrounding Yamal dominated headlines, leading to the buildup for the World Cup. Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente has managed Yamal's injury very carefully and the 18-year-old has yet to reach his optimum as it stands. Spain lost in the UEFA Nations League final to Portugal and they will have the chance to rewrite history on US soil once again.