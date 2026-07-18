How Canadian Wildfires Could Affect Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final? Here's What You Need To Know

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina is facing an imminent threat from the Canadian wildfires. A large part of the US has been affected by the Canadian wildfire, and there has been a big concern over whether the final can take place at the MetLife Stadium, situated in northern New Jersey, which has also been affected by the wildfire.

Will Canadian Wildfire Disrupt FIFA World Cup Final?

The maiden edition of the 48-team affair has almost reached its climax stage as Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on La Roja in one of the most anticipated football matches. Air quality improved ahead of the summit clash in New Jersey and as per reports, there are no possibilities of shifting the final from MetLife Stadium to another venue due to the ongoing weather situation.

White House World Cup task force Executive Director Andrew Giuliani insisted they have discussed the situation and are monitoring it very closely. “There’s been discussion about it, and we have somebody with the National Weather Service that sits in FIFA headquarters there, so we’re monitoring closely."

People from the National Weather Service staff have been coordinating from the command centre in Miami throughout the tournament. The MLS game between Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago Fire in Chicago had to be postponed due to severe air quality.

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Severe Weather Conditions Disrupt FIFA World Cup At Times

Spain practised outside in New Jersey despite the unhealthy conditions ahead of the World Cup final, which is set to be attended by both US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino. As air quality declined to unsafe and even dangerous levels, city officials in several districts advised citizens to stay inside or wear masks outside, putting everyone at risk regardless of pre-existing medical issues. The smoke is mostly caused by fires that are raging in Canada, though there have also been reports of flames in northern Minnesota.

Earlier, the England vs Mexico game had to be delayed by an hour due to stormy weather, while extreme heat has been a concern throughout the tournament.