'I Hope I Can Come Back'.: Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Pictured At Revamped Camp Nou, Teases Return To FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi is back at FC Barcelona. The Inter Miami star has posted a set of pictures at the revamped Camp Nou on Instagram on Monday. The Argentine star burst onto the scene in 2004 and left FC Barcelona to join PSG in 2021.

In the post, Messi is seen in and around the Camp Nou stadium, which is still being renovated. Barcelona haven't played a match at Camp Nou since May 2023 and held their first practice session on Friday. Over 20000 supporters attended the practice session, and there is a growing possibility that the first match at the renovated stadium could be held with a lesser capacity this month.

Messi had been a pivotal figure at FC Barcelona and is currently their highest scorer of all time. The 38-year-old has remained a relevant figure at the club, and talks of his possible return to the La Liga giants have often popped up. Messi recently signed a three-year extension with Inter Miami and will at least spend three more seasons on US soil as it stands.

Camp Nou yet To Get Ready After Two Years

The new stadium, when fully operational, will hold 105,000 supporters.

But president Joan Laporta is not sure whether they will be able to hold a full-scale match. Work is still being done, and the entire upper deck appears to be a skeleton without any seats fitted in that part. Laporta had confirmed that the first match at the stadium could be hosted on November 22 against Athletic Club, or on November 29 against Alavés.