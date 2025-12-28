Will Marcus Rashford Return To Manchester United After FC Barcelona Loan Spell? Hansi Flick's Stance Revealed

Marcus Rashford is enjoying his time at FC Barcelona. The England attacker joined the reigning La Liga champions on loan and has been in a rich vein of form in Spain.

FC Barcelona Stance On Marcus Rashford Revealed

Rashford was deemed surplus to Ruben Amorim's requirements, and following the arrival of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, it became increasingly difficult for him to emerge first in the pecking order. The Catalans signed Rashford on a loan deal in the summer and also have the option to make it permanent for a reported fee of £26 million at the end of this season.

With the FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon, Rashford would need a guarantee for regular game time, and Hansi Flick can provide that, definitely given his current form. He has been involved in 14 goals in all competitions, and now, as per the Diario Sport, Flick has communicated his desire to keep the player at Camp Nou beyond his current loan spell.

Barcelona's dire financial condition would make things difficult as Rashford does have a high wage, while United are unlikely to negotiate further on the quoted fee. United would not stand in his way, but the player might have to take a paycut in order to facilitate a transfer.

Manchester United Have Been Impressive This Season

United have improved under Ruben Amorim, and Rashford's absence hasn't really had a toll on their attacking plans. United have scored 32 goals, the third highest goals scored after Manchester City and Arsenal this season. Mbeumo has netted six goals, while Bruno Fernandes has scored six goals for the Red Devils.

