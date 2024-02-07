Advertisement

After scoring the 3rd goal against Inter Miami in the preseason friendly match on January 29, 2024, Al-Hilal star Michael, celebrated his goal by pulling off the iconic "Siuu." Since it is the celebratory move of none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi was on the field as well, Michael's way of expressing joy became a subject of the mainstream. Following the game, the goal-scorer made it known that he did not do it with the intention of disrespecting the 8-time Balon D'or winner.

3 things you need to know

Al-Hilal beat Inter Miami 4-3 on January 29, 2024

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were on the scoresheet

Al-Hilal's Michael scored a goal and celebrated with a good old-fashioned "Siuuu"

Al-Hilal forward comes clean about his celebration

The Brazilian forward scored when his Saudi Pro League side faced MLS opponents in the Riyadh Cup. Michael scored Al-Hilal's third goal in a dramatic 4-3 victory and couldn't contain his enthusiasm after hitting the net.

Michael dashed away and unleashed Ronaldo's classic celebration, with the Portuguese superstar now a domestic rival on Al-Nassr's books, and many wondered how Messi would react to seeing an opponent replicate his lifelong foe on the same playing field.

Messi has seen enough over the years to know that such behavior will never affect him, with the Argentine used to being at the centre of the long-running GOAT argument, and Michael has told Saudi media that he was not attempting to make a point to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

He said: “I am nobody compared to Messi. This comparison is not for me. I'm a big admirer of his, I'm a fan. I thank God for the opportunity to enjoy and be with him at a football match. I thank all those responsible for the Riyadh Season Cup, which allowed us to face the best in the world, Lionel Messi. We enjoyed the confrontation.”

Messi's next match might pit him against Ronaldo, with the Portuguese superstar trying to recover from an unfortunate injury in time to face Inter Miami in another friendly on Thursday.