WATCH | Al Hilal player does Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration 'Siuu' in front of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are currently in the preseason route as they are competing in the Riyadh Season Cup, with their latest match happening against Al-Hilal. While Neymar is out of action due to a knee injury, Lionel Messi was in action with his former Barcelona teammates. Miami lost to Al-Hilal with a 4-3 scoreline, but the match was intense. During the game, one of Al-Hilal's players seemingly mocked Messi after he did one of Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebratory styles.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami are competing in the Riyadh Season Cup

Messi was in action with Busquets, Alba & Suarez

Messi scored a goal via Penalty, and Luis Suarez also opened his goal-scoring account with Inter Miami

Al-Hilal forward hits the 'SIUU' in front of Lionel Messi at Riyadh Season Cup

During the 44th minute of the game, Al-Hilal forward Michael Delgado struck a goal against the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami at the Riyadh Season Cup. while celebrating, Michael went ahead and hit the iconic 'SIUUU' celebratory gesture, which has been made famous by Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo. In a video which has been making rounds over social media, the Brazilian forward did the 'Siuu', and Messi took notice of it. He was waving to the crowd and looked back when the forward made the gesture.

Inter Miami put up a tough performance against the Saudi Arabian outfit. Despite scoring three goals, the MLS franchise ended up on the losing side. Luis Suarez opened his goal-scoring account with Miami, and Messi also found the net during a penalty. But it was not enough to break their losing streak.

After the match against Al-Hilal, all eyes will be locked in for the upcoming match-up in the Riyadh Seaosn Cup when Inter Miami will lock horns against Al-Nassr. Fans will be able to relish Lionel Messi clash against Cristiano Ronaldo one more time.