Published 16:15 IST, July 10th 2024
'I Am Retired But Will Do Everything I Can To Take India To Promised Land': Sunil Chhetri
Speaking at a function attended by President Droupadi Murmu, who flagged off the trophy tour of Durand Cup football tournament, Chhetri said that India will one day reach that level which the people of the country dreamt of.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during the Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Syria and India at Al Bayt Stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:15 IST, July 10th 2024