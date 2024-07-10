sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:15 IST, July 10th 2024

'I Am Retired But Will Do Everything I Can To Take India To Promised Land': Sunil Chhetri

Speaking at a function attended by President Droupadi Murmu, who flagged off the trophy tour of Durand Cup football tournament, Chhetri said that India will one day reach that level which the people of the country dreamt of.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during the Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Syria and India at Al Bayt Stadium | Image: AP
16:15 IST, July 10th 2024