'I Came Here To Be The Manager, Not To Be The Coach': Ruben Amorim Shrugs Off Criticism With Baffling Message After Leeds United Draw
Ruben Amorim delivered a blunt message after Manchester United played out a draw against Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Manchester United were frustrated by another draw as they continued to battle injuries in the Premier League this season. A second-string United played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds United and have cemented their place in the 6th place as it stands.
Manchester United Played Out A Draw With Leeds United
United were without a number of starters, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, and Matthijs de Ligt vas injuries have piled up in the last few weeks. Despite the absence, the Red Devils have shown utter grit and character and dominated for most of the time.
Brenden Aaronson drew the first blood at Elland Road, but Matheus Cunha equalised within just three minutes, and the rest of the game didn't witness any other goals. More than the match, it was Ruben Amorim's post-match comments which spread like fire.
Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Delivered Blunt Message
There have been reports of possible intrusion from the Manchester United hierarchy since Amorim tweaked his setup to a four-man defence from his traditional three-man backline. The Portuguese manager delivered a subtle message that her would not back down under outside interference and would not leave his position.
As quoted by the Associated press he said, “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United.
“And that is clear. I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change, so that was my point.
“I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”
Fixtures are coming thick and fast and United will next face Burnley in a midweek Premier League fixture.
