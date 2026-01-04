Enzo Maresca Turned Down Major Pay-Off Offer From Chelsea Following New Year’s Day Departure- Report

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reportedly turned down a hefty pay-off from the club after his departure on New Year's Day. The Italian manager resigned from his position on January 1, 2026, following a breakdown in his relationship with the club hierarchy.

As reported by The Sun, despite how things turned out with the board, Maresca allegedly did not demand a potential compensation package worth around £14 million. The Italian had joined the Blues from Leicester in the summer of 2024 and still had more than two years in his contract.

Enzo Maresca Allegedly Rejected Massive Pay-Off

Maresca signed a five-year deal with Chelsea, with a further 12-month option. The agreed contract could have seen him bagging around £4m per season since joining Stamford Bridge. Therefore, as he left after just 18 months, it means the potential £14m was left outstanding.

While Enzo Maresca's stint at Stamford Bridge lasted just 18 months, the Italian had won the European Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup in just five months since his joining. One of the biggest reasons why his relationship with the Chelsea board broke down was because of alleged interference from the higher-ups and criticism of his on-pitch decisions.

However, as per The Sun, Maresca felt he was being undermined at the club by the board members and opted to leave without even discussing the terms. Meanwhile, Chelsea allegedly accused him of “emotional immaturity.”

