Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth, scheduled for today at 5:00 pm at the Emirates Stadium, sets the stage for an exciting showdown. Currently leading the standings with 80 points, Arsenal boasts an impressive track record of 25 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses, with 85 goals scored and 28 conceded. Meanwhile, Bournemouth, positioned 10th with 48 points, is determined to showcase their prowess with 13 wins, 9 draws, and 13 losses, having scored 52 goals while conceding 60. Expect a dynamic clash as Arsenal aims to extend their lead and Bournemouth seeks to climb higher in the rankings, promising an exhilarating display of skill and strategy on the pitch.

Also Read: End of An Era: Marco Reus set to leave Borussia Dortmund after 12 years

Advertisement

Declan Rice is excited for the Premier League title race with Arsenal

Amidst his debut season with the club, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice recently discussed his participation in the Premier League title competition. Rice has made considerable progress since his high-profile move from West Ham United to Arsenal for a record-breaking cost of £105 million in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement

The Gunners are now at the top of the league standings, with 80 points from 35 games. While they have a one-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City, it is worth noting that City has one game in hand. Rice recently discussed his opinions on his experience as a member of a title-challenging squad with Arsenal Buzz on X. Declan Rice said:

“I said I wanted to play in the biggest games and compete for the biggest trophies. Now that I've been involved in a title race, I can see why it gets hyped up to and lived up to so much just because of the pressure that comes with it, the moments that get delivered.” “It's been everything I've wanted it to be. I've really, really enjoyed it, tried to take one game at a time and just express ourselves as a team. We're doing really well, just obviously three games to go that we need to focus on.”

The transfer rumours are starting, but there isn’t a player I will be as excited about as Declan Rice coming to #Arsenal. He was everything we needed last summer and there isn’t a position this year that sees us need one particular name like him. #AFC



pic.twitter.com/v1kSQa3nQK — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_)

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe's big message to PSG teammate after UCL loss to BVB

Advertisement

Rice has developed as an important component in Arsenal's midfield this season, demonstrating versatility by easily switching between duties as a number 6 and number 8. The English international has made big contributions this season, scoring six goals and assisting nine times in 48 games across all competitions.