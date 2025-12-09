'Painted It As An Emotional Outburst': Liverpool Legend Brands Mohamed Salah As 'Disgrace' After Bombshell Interview

Mohamed Salah recently shared some explosive words for his longtime club Liverpool after their 3-3 draw with Leeds. The player accused the club of trying to throw him under the bus and revealed that his relationship with the club manager had broken down completely.

In his public outburst, Mohamed Salah name-dropped former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher and revealed that he would be criticised by the latter would blame him for calling out the club. While responding to the same, Carragher said that he never criticized him as a player; however, if Salah tries to throw Liverpool under the bus, he would go for the Egyptian.

Additionally, Carragher even branded the club forward as a disgrace for trying to maximize the damage to the club and strengthen his position.

Jamie Carragher Believes It Was A Choreographed Act By Salah

The former Liverpool star claimed that it was a well-choreographed act by Salah, instead of an emotional outburst that many believe it to be.

He shared, "I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I don't think it was. Whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he's done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it's choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position."

Jamie further claimed, "He's chosen this weekend to do this now, and he's waited, I think, for a bad result for Liverpool. You can see the last-minute goal, Liverpool supporters, the manager, everyone involved in the club feels like they're in the gutter at the moment, and he's chosen that time to go for the manager and maybe try and get him sacked."

Salah Excluded From The Travelling Squad