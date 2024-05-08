PSG head coach Luis Enrique looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

In the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, Borussia Dortmund secured their place in the final with a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain F.C., sealing a 2-0 aggregate win. Mats Hummels was the hero, scoring the only goal of the match in the 50th minute. Despite PSG's 70% possession and 30 shots, they were unable to find the back of the net, as Dortmund's defense held strong. The match concluded with Dortmund celebrating their well-deserved win at Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique names the club he wants to lift the UCL 2023/24 title at Wembley Stadium

After Borussia Dortmund eliminated Paris Saint-Germain from the UEFA Champions League, PSG manager Luis Enrique stated that he wanted Dortmund to win the championship. The Parisians were down by a goal going into the second leg at the Parc des Princes. PSG dominated possession with 70% and attempted a flurry of 31 attempts, but they were unable to hit the back of the net to draw the game. Dortmund, on the other hand, scored one more goal in the rematch to win 2-0 overall.

Luis Enrique reflected on the result and said he hoped Borussia Dortmund wins the championship game against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. According to the Metro, Luis Enrique said:

"A tight match but to be honest I think we have to win the match. We created 31 shots, four (times hitting the woodwork) - football is so unfair sometimes." “But congratulations to them. They are a great team, they did a great job and I hope that they can go to the final and win it.”

Mats Hummels hits a superb goal.

The last time Borussia Dortmund participated in the Champions League final was in the 2012–13 campaign, when they lost to their biggest rivals, Bayern Munich. Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have failed to give their best in the Bundesliga this season, however, they have a great chance for European glory this season.

The second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich is scheduled to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 8, as excitement mounts for the current season's championship match. After an exciting 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Allianz Arena, the tie is now in the balance, and supporters are keen to see how this important match turns out.

