Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring greatness is undeniable, maintaining peak performance at 39 in Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League. His unmatched goal-scoring prowess showcases unrivaled skill and dedication, solidifying his status as a football legend. Ronaldo's consistency and remarkable achievements throughout his career continue to affirm his place among the greatest of all time, further solidifying his legacy in the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo on whether he thought of becoming a GOAT when he was young

In a recent podcast, Cristiano Ronaldo talked about his early years with Will Ahmed, the founder and CEO of WHOOP. Reflecting on his path, the Portuguese captain talked about how he went from Sporting to Manchester United in 2003 as a young, talented winger. Ronaldo revealed that he never thought he would become a famous person, saying:

“I started playing football at home and on the street when I was 7, 8, 9 years old, and that’s where it all started. Football was my first love. But I never thought I would be a star. Not even when I was 16, maybe later, when I was 18." "My father always insisted that I follow my dream. He saw that I had talent and encouraged me to play on the streets and for our local team Andorinha."

Ronaldo is recognised as one of the best football players in history and has cemented his status as a superstar. In addition to many other honours, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is the owner of the record for the most goals scored in football history.

In the 2023/24 season, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved impressive stats, sporting a total of 41 goals in 42 appearances, including 33 goals in the Saudi Pro League, 6 in the AFC Champions League, and 3 in the King's Cup. Additionally, Ronaldo has provided 12 assists in all competitions this season.