'I Take Full Responsibility...': Erling Haaland Issues Apology After Manchester City's Champions League Defeat To Bodo/Glimt
Manchester City lost 3-1 to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on January 21, 2026, with top goal scorer Erling Haaland failing to get his name on the scoresheet once again.
Manchester City's hopes for a top-eight finish in the Champions League took a serious hit after their 3-1 defeat to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. Notably, this was Bodo/Glimt's first Champions League win this season so far.
Additionally, this also marked the seventh game in Manchester City's last eight where star player Erling Haaland failed get his name on the scoresheet, and it was Rayan Cherki who scored the consolation goal for City against Bodo/Glimt. Haaland's goalless drought is uncharacteristic, as he has netted 26 times across all competitions so far this season.
Speaking in a post-match interview, Haaland failed to pinpoint what's behind the slump in Manchester City's performance in recent times and apologised to the City fans for disappointing them.
Erling Haaland Apologises To Manchester City Fans
The Norwegian apologised for failing to score goals and said that it was embarrassing to lose to Bodo/Glimt despite them being the better team in the game. Haaland also shared that experienced players should take more responsibilities.
Erling Haaland shared, "I don't have the answers. Again, I take full responsibility for not being able to score the goals I should do. I apologise to everyone, to every single Man City supporter and every single supporter who travelled today. In the end, it's embarrassing. I mean, Bodo played some incredible football, and it's deserved. I don't know what to say because I don't have the answers."
He further added, "I take full responsibility, together with Rodri, Gigio Donnarumma, Tijjani Reijnders, us experienced players, I don't want to blame anyone, but we need to take more responsibility. In the end, it's not good enough. We're Man City, we can't go around and not win games. It shouldn't be like this."
Manchester City's Woes Against Bodo/Glimt
Rodri had a game to forget as he was sent off in the 62nd minute after picking up two yellow cards, both of which were issued in a span of 53 seconds. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Donnarumma was beaten five times, but luckily, those two times were ruled out for offside.
