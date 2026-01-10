'I Will Make the Decisions...': Chelsea Boss Liam Rosenior Insists Control Over Team Despite Alleged Power Struggle Among Club Hierarchy

Newly appointed Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is set to take charge of the Blues' clash against Charlton in the third round of the FA Cup on January 10, 2026. In the pre-match press conference, Rosenior insisted that he would be the one to make the decisions in the Blues dressing room, despite rumors suggesting interference from the club hierarchy, which led to Enzo Maresca's departure.

Rumors claim that alleged constant interference from the club's higher-ups led to the complete breakdown in the relationship between former manager Enzo Maresca and the Blues. Following Maresca's exit from Stamford Bridge, Liam Rosenior, who was in charge of Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, was announced as the new boss on a six-year contract deal.

Ahead of his first match in charge of Chelsea, Liam Rosenior claimed that he would make the decisions at this football club and that this was the reason why he was brought in.

ALSO READ- Wrexham Knocks Out Nottingham Forest On Penalties To Move Into FA Cup Fourth Round

Advertisement

Liam Rosenior On Taking Charge Of Chelsea Dressing Room

The Englishman was asked about the autonomy he would likely have at Chelsea ahead of the FA Cup clash. The manager responded that it would be impossible to properly take charge of a club if they fail to become their own man. He further added that he had experience working with Todd Boehly at Strasbourg, and that they have been nothing but welcoming at the Ligue 1 club.

Liam Rosenior shared, "I don’t think it’s possible to ever be in this job and not be your own man. People will see through you straight away. I will make the decisions at this football club. That’s why I’ve been brought in. I understand. I know what’s being said in the press."

Advertisement

He further added, "But there’s no way you can be successful as a manager if you don’t make the decisions for yourself. The great thing for me is I’ve experienced working in this setup. The guys have been nothing but supportive for me at Strasbourg. We’ve had huge success at that club. I intend to work exactly the same way here."

Liam Rosenior's Coaching Journey

The Englishman began his managerial career with Wayne Rooney at Derby County, where he worked as the Manchester United legend's assistant coach. He then took over charge as an interim manager after Rooney's exit from County, before taking the job at Hull City.