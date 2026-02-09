'If They Slip...': Pep Guardiola Fires Premier League Title Warning To Arsenal After Triumph At Anfield

Manchester City produced a stunning comeback at Anfield against Liverpool on February 8, 2026, where the visitors secured a 2-1 win from a late penalty from Erling Haaland. The win saw Manchester City currently six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Additionally, Manchester City now has the chance to move within three points of Arsenal if they defeat Fulham at Etihad Stadium on February 12, 2026, and Arsenal fail to secure a win against Brentford in their mid-week clash.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola was asked about his side's chances of winning the Premier League title. The manager shared that City still has a chance and that they will continue to maintain the pressure on Arsenal, who are currently occupying the top spot with 56 points.

Pep Guardiola On Manchester City's Chances Of Winning The Premier League Title

Guardiola shared that his side is ready to capitalize on any mistake made by the Gunners in their upcoming matches. Additionally, he shared that despite the six-point gap being big, a lot can happen in the next few weeks and that things might go City's way anytime.

During his post-match interview, Pep Guardiola said, "All we can now do is breathe down the neck of Arsenal and be there. If they slip, if they make a mistake, then we have to use it. It’s a big gap, but many things can still happen. It’s 13 games in the Premier League, from my little bit of experience, that is a lot of time, a lot. It’s proper."

He further added, "The whole squad knew before the game that if we lost, probably the title race is over. Arsenal are still in a much better position than us but we felt like we needed to win this game. This now puts us a bit closer; the hope is there."

Manchester City Won 2-1 Against Liverpool At Anfield