Real Madrid Suffer Setback; Star Player Likely To Miss Clash Against Real Sociedad Due To Injury - Report

Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Real Sociedad on February 15, 2026, for their La Liga clash. However, prior to the match, the club has reportedly been dealt a major setback.

According to Marca, Kylian Mbappe could likely miss the match against Sociedad, as the player has reportedly missed two consecutive training sessions with Real Madrid and remained in the gym. Notably, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have been near perfect in La Liga since he arrived at Bernabeu, with Mbappe playing a huge role in that.

Kylian Mbappe Likely To Miss Out Match Against Real Sociedad

According to Marca, Kylian Mbappe remained in the gym for the second consecutive day instead of training with his teammates. The player is reportedly still feeling discomfort in his left knee nd is following a specific plan to definitively resolve the problems that have plagued him since the end of last year.

Notably, Mbappe missed two games in January due to the same issues with his left knee, and has been struggling with the knock since December last year. Additionally, Raul Asencio also missed the training on Thursday due to illness. However, reports suggest his participation in the match against Real Sociedad is not in jeopardy and could feature in the clash.

Vinicius Jr Will Be Back Against Real Sociedad

Vinicius Jr. is expected to be back from his suspension to face their La Liga rivals. The player missed the match on Sunday against Valencia due to his suspension. Additionally, star defender Antonio Rudige could also feature against Sociedad, as the player reportedly took part in the recent training sessions and looks fit to get some minutes of the game ahead of their Champions League match against Benfica.