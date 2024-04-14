×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Iker Casillas posts EXPLICIT emoji against RFEF, What is Blancos legend’s FEUD with Spanish Football

Iker Casillas has stunned the football world by posting an explicit emoji against the Spanish Football Federation RFEF. So what is the FEUD all about?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Iker Casillas controversy with RFEF
Iker Casillas controversy with RFEF | Image:X/@IkerCasillas/@rfef
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Iker Casillas the world cup winning captain with Spain and Real Madrid legend on Saturday sent an astounding tweet against the Spanish Football Federation - RFEF that has left the football world in stunned.  

This tweet comes after Iker Casillas’ long standing standoff with RFEF where the legendary goalkeeper has called out the scandals that have plagued Spanish Football. The recent remark by Iker Casillas has been another in a series of scathing criticism against the premier outfit.

In the tweet posted by Iker Casillas in early hours of Saturday morning the goalkeeper has posted a remarkable string of poop emojis and at the centre tagged the twitter handle of RFEF federation.

Iker Casillas followed the tweet up with another tweet saying, “It smells very bad, I am afraid they won't take away the FIFA World Cup 2030”.

Why is Iker Casillas Unhappy with RFEF?

Iker Casillas feud with RFEF stems form the longstanding politics and corruption in the organization. He has recently lashed at the Spanish Football Federation system as “rotten and entrenched”.

He has been vocal on Social Media recently around the fact that the RFEF needs a massive change beyond the elections. He is of the opinion that the federation’s regional structure needs to change and needs to have more clarity in the system.

Is Iker Casillas’ feud with RFEF linked to Negreira and Rubiales?

The Spanish Football Federation haven’t endured the best of times recently as their president Luis Rubiales was embroiled in a major controversy for kissing spanish women’s player Jenni Hermoso after their World Cup triumph.

Additionally, in a massive referring scandal it has been alleged that FC Barcelona were making payments to then RFEF referee association president José María Enríquez Negreira. Given Iker Casillas links with Real Madrid fans are speculating that Iker Casillas’ problems might also stem from these issues.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

