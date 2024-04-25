Erik ten Hag celebrates after Manchester United's Antony scored his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium | Image: AP

Manchester United secured a 4-2 victory against Sheffield United with Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes (twice), and Rasmus Højlund scoring for Manchester United, while Jayden Bogle and Ben Brereton Díaz found the net for Sheffield United. Manchester United dominated the match with 72% possession and 25 shots, 13 of which were on target. The win places Manchester United 6th in the Premier League standings with 53 points in 33 matches, while Sheffield United remains at the bottom of the table with 16 points in 34 matches, facing a tough battle against relegation.

Erik Ten Hag is impressed with Rasmus Hojlund’s performance after Manchester United beat Sheffield United

After his team defeated Sheffield United 4-2 on Wednesday, April 24, Rasmus Hojlund's goal pleased Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. In the midweek match, the Red Devils pulled off an incredible comeback, and Hojlund's late goal sealed the victory.

For the young Danish striker, it was a momentous occasion since it was his first goal in seven games following his injury recovery. Ten Hag expressed his opinions after the game, saying (via Manchester World):

“It’s the rhythm, what is broken after his injury. Now he returns and so his goal it was very important for him to return. It will give him confidence and that is what strikers need. Strikers live for goals, I’m happy for him and the team." "In the coming weeks he’ll be hugely important. To the goals, we need the goals as a team. We need as much as possible, score players on the pitch, so Garnacho, Bruno, Rasmus returning – it’s important we have as much as possible.”

After Manchester United's 4-2 Premier League victory over Sheffield United, Erik ten Hag expressed conflicting feelings. In his post-game press conference, Ten Hag expressed a mix of delight and frustration despite the excellent comeback efforts.

Victory under the lights! ✅#MUFC || #MUNSHU — Manchester United (@ManUtd)

Ten Hag expressed satisfaction with the goals scored, which included two goals each from Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire, while also praising the team's tenacity. He did, however, also voice his frustration about the goals United gave up during the game. He added:

“It was a good game for the crowd. Many positives today - the resilience to fight back after, two times, we were losing. Straightforward, also negatives. The two goals annoy me. Real giveaways. It can't happen. Unacceptable. Losing focus and the second goal was about indiscipline.” “We have to learn from this and improve on that factor. Good goals, our goals were very good as well, from set-plays and also open play. We created many more chances and I'm happy with the win and we move on.”