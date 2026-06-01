India Finally Gets FIFA World Cup Broadcaster, Zee Secures Much-Anticipated Telecast Rights

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has bagged the telecast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the company has confirmed. ZEE has signed an eight-year deal which will also grant them access to telecast other FIFA tournaments in India.

"We are excited to bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences," Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said. "Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential."

"The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience," Romy Gai, FIFA's chief business officer, added.

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