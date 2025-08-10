Indian Football Ends Two-Decade Drought, Qualifies For AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup After Defeating Myanmar 1-0

The Indian U20 Women's Football Team has shown resilience and tenacity against Myanmar to seal a clinical win in the competition.

The win helped them earn their spot in a major tournament, as the U20 Blue Tigeresses have qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years.

India Women Qualify For AFC U20 Women's Asia Cup For The First Time In Two Decades.

The India U20 Women's national team has achieved glory in recent times as they continue giving everything on the line for the team. While representing India, the Blue Tigresses have developed as a force not to be messed with in the game.

The India U20 women's side recently defeated Myanmar in the Group D encounter at Yangon's Thuwunna Stadium on Sunday, August 10, 2025. A one-goal lead helped them win the high-stakes encounter.

Pooja scored the match's solitary goal in the 27th minute for the India U20 women's side. Celebrations erupted after the final whistle as the Indian women's side had made history at the Thuwunna Stadium in front of the away crowd.

The Indian U20 Women's National side has officially qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asia Cup for the first time in two decades.

India Women Secure Best-Ever FIFA Ranking In Two Years

The India Women's Team has also made a significant leap in the game. The Blue Tigresses have taken a momentous leap as they have positioned themselves at number 63 in the FIFA rankings.

The seven-position leap came after India Women picked up a historic win over Thailand. It would be India's best-ever ranking in the past two years.

The 2-1 win over Thailand, who are a higher-ranked side than India, has helped them improve their rankings on the global stage.