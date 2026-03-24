India Head Coach Khalid Jamil Announces 23-Member Squad Ahead of Asian Cup Qualifier Clash vs Hong Kong

The Blue Tigers began their camp in Kochi on Tuesday, where 20 players, along with the staff, have assembled, according to a release. Defender Anwar Ali, midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, and forward Edmund Lalrindika, who played their last Indian Super League 2025-26 match against Mohammedan Sporting Club on March 23, will join the squad later on Tuesday.

With India already ruled out of qualification for the Asian Cup, the match serves as preparation for the future. India head coach Khalid Jamil said, “This is a good opportunity for us to build for the future. We have a lot of promising players coming through, who are currently with the U20 and U23 national teams, playing in the SAFF U20 Championship in the Maldives, and the U23 Tri-Nation in Arunachal Pradesh. Our assistant coach Mahesh, is himself leading the U20s, which will help us familiarise them with the system we have in place here with the senior team.”