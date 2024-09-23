sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 16:03 IST, September 23rd 2024

India look to rotate players against Maldives after securing semifinal spot in SAFF U-17 meet

Having already booked their spot in the semi-finals, India will eye the top spot in Group A when they take on Maldives in the SAFF U17 Championship here on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India all dressed up for title defence in SAFF U17 Championship
India all dressed up for title defence in SAFF U17 Championship | Image: www.the-aiff.com/
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:03 IST, September 23rd 2024