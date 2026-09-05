India's Friendly Clash Against Panama Shifted To September 25 In Bengaluru

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday announced that the men's international friendly between India and Panama has been rescheduled and will now be played on September 25 instead of the previously announced date of September 26.

The match will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and will remain part of the FIFA Men's International Match Window.

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The Blue Tigers will face 44th-ranked Panama, who featured in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The fixture will provide India with an opportunity to test themselves against higher-ranked international opposition.

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The match is part of India's preparations to compete against strong footballing nations during the international window.

The AIFF had earlier confirmed a series of international friendlies for India, including matches against world-class opponents, as the national team looks to gain valuable experience ahead of future competitions.

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Apart from the Panama friendly, the Blue Tigers will face two more higher-ranked opponents during the international window, taking on five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6, with both matches scheduled in Kolkata.