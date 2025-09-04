India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match In India?

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India will lock horns with Afghanistan in their third Group B fixture of the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at the Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan, on Thursday, September 4th.

The match between Afghanistan and India will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

The Blue Tigers have been placed in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, alongside Iran, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. India hold the second place on the Group B standings with three points after winning one and conceding a defeat against Iran in their previous fixture.

India had a stupendous start to the tournament with a 2-1 victory over hosts, Tajikistan, in their opening match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. It was Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali's lone goals that helped the Blue Tigers clinch three points against the hosts. The Blue Tigers will be desperate for a win in their upcoming match, which will help them confirm their spot in the knockout stage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

On the other hand, Afghanistan stand at the bottom-most spot in the Group B table. The Afghans have conceded two consecutive defeats in the tournament and are already out of the knockout stage of the ongoing tournament.

India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will take place on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will start at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match on live TV?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be watched on live streaming?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.