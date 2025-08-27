NorthEast United FC Presented With President's Cup At Rashtrapati Bhavan After Winning Durand Cup 2025

NorthEast United FC, a top-flight club in Indian football, has received the prestigious President's Trophy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. President of India Draupadi Murmu presented the esteemed trophy to the Durand Cup-winning side.

It was a tremendous moment for the NorthEast United FC as they successfully defended their title. In 2024, NEUFC defeated the Mohun Bagan Super Giants to lift the title and went on to record consecutive triumphs after winning the final in 2025.

NorthEast United FC Receive The President's Cup From President Droupadi Murmu

The Redeem Tlang-led NorthEast United FC secured an emphatic win over Diamond Harbour FC in the final of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup.

NEUFC defeated DHFC with a tremendous 6-1 scoreline at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.

The North East-based outfit made history after successfully defending the titles, becoming the first team to do so in 34 years.

The President's Cup was presented to NorthEast United FC by Draupadi Murmu, the President of India. The vice chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force attended the prize distribution ceremony.

The President of India handed the trophy to John Abraham, a Bollywood actor and owner of the NEUFC. Redeem Tlang, captain of the Durand Cup 2025-winning side, was also present on the occasion alongside other club representatives.

Members of the Durand Football Tournament Society, the Durand Cup Organising Committee, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

What Is The Significance Of The President's Cup?

The Durand Cup has a rich legacy in football and is historic in its own right. As one of the world's oldest football tournaments, it has a deep significance that dates back to 1888.

Unlike other football competitions, the Durand Cup features three trophies, which are presented to the winner of the summit clash.

Just like the Durand Cup and Shimla Trophy, the President's Cup holds its own significance. Nicknamed 'The Pride', it is a rolling trophy that was first introduced in 1950 by then-prime minister Dr. Rajendra Prasad. It had replaced the Viceroy's trophy post-independence.