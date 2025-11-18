India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Match In India?

A spirited football clash is on the cards as Bangladesh hosts India in Dhaka for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers Group C match. Both sides are officially out of the qualification race for the 2027 Asian Cup, and this battle has now become a way to establish supremacy and pride.

The South Asian rivalry is expected to be a feisty contest as both sides are rooting to secure a triumph. India looks to bounce back after recent setbacks, while Bangladesh aims to pick up a historic win at home.

India Set To Lock Horns With Bangladesh In Clinical Football Clash

The Indian football team is in a rebuilding phase under manager Khalid Jamil and has endured a challenging time in the qualifiers so far. The Blue Tigers are currently at the bottom with just two points.

While there would be no Sunil Chhetri in action, India will be bolstered by the presence of Ryan Williams, who now holds an Indian passport. The Blue Tigers look to wrap up 2025 on a sharper note with a win over Bangladesh and climb above them in the rankings.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has displayed some brilliance but has failed to capitalise on the chances. The team has lacked consistency, but a passionate home crowd in Dhaka would back them up. The Bangla Tigers also aim to secure a morale-boosting triumph against their arch-nemesis.

India-Bangladesh clashes have been a closely contested affair, with four of the last five encounters between the South Asian sides ending up in a draw. Both sides will be determined to break the deadlock and assert dominance.

India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Streaming

When will the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will take place on Tuesday, November 18.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will take place at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match start?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.

India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match

India's Predicted Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh; Macarton Louis Nickson, Ryan Williams, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Rahim Ali.