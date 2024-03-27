Advertisement

In Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Second Round Group A match, India faced a 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan. Sunil Chhetri scored for India from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, but Afghanistan responded with goals from Rahmat Akbari in the 70th minute and Sharif Mukhammad's penalty in the 88th minute, securing their victory. The match took place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, leaving India with 1 win, 1 draw, and 2 losses in the standings.

Afghanistan coach makes a huge statement on India after 2-1 victory

Delighted with his underdog team's performance, Afghanistan football coach Ashley Westwood claimed that his side, which he believed was superior throughout, deserved a victory, even in the first leg match that ended in a draw. In a surprising turn of events, India suffered a 1-2 defeat at their home ground against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The only goal for the home team was scored by experienced striker Sunil Chhetri from a penalty kick.

"We remained confident even when we were trailing. To be honest, we also could have won the earlier match. We were always the dominant side in the match," Westwood said referring to the first leg clash in Abha, Saudi Arabia which ended in a goalless draw. "It was unlucky at 0-0 in the last game. We could have won that if we took our chances. I was not under pressure at 1-0 at half-time because I knew we would score. I never felt pressured because I always believed in the boys and I am glad we got the result," he added.

Last night, Rahmat Akbari (71') and Sharif Mukhammad (88') secured a memorable victory for the Afghanistan team. Coach Ashley Westwood highlighted the logistical challenges of managing a team with players scattered across at least 16 countries, emphasizing the need to bring them together for training in a limited timeframe. The Afghan team, comprising players competing and residing outside the country, including some who play in the Indian Super League, faced additional adversity due to a recent pay dispute with their football association. This dispute resulted in a strike by 18 players before the World Cup qualifiers, significantly weakening the team and constraining Westwood's options.

"...it's a logistical nightmare and then we had to prepare to play against India, a very good side. They were ranked 102 a few months ago, 117 now and not sure where they will be after that," Westwood, who has coached Bengaluru FC in the past, said.

India coach Igor Stimac has received a lot of criticism for the catastrophe here, but he has refused to resign, maintaining that he would remain on a mission till June. Westwood stated that the Croat is doing his best.

"I would never analyse what they have done...I won't disrespect because he has done a fantastic job in his five years. People may criticise him for this result, but he's a good coach and has proven that in his five-year reign and improved the Indian side," he said.

In June, the Indian football team will play the final two matches of their second round World Cup qualifying campaign, against Kuwait and Qatar.