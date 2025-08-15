'I Never Thought Of Giving Up Hope': Indian Blind Football Team Captain Vishnu Vaghela Opens Up On His Struggles

Vishnu Vaghela might not be a household name, but the captain of the Indian Blind Football Team has been an inspiration for millions of people in the country. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the football player from Gujarat opened up on his challenges and struggles throughout his football career.

How Vishnu Vaghela Picked Up Football

In an interaction on India's 79th Independence Day, Vishnu revealed how he switched to football from cricket.

"I never thought of giving up hope. I coach blind football and boys in Ahmedabad, and also play in the men's team. I'm also the captain of the Indian Blind Football Team. I was partially blind, but inthe 4th or 5th standard, I lost my vision entirely. I had difficulties, but never thought of giving up hope. I used to play cricket and later switched to football.

"I used to be a vice-captain in cricket. But when I tried my hand at football, it was completely different from cricket. In football, teams play 5-A-Side football and only the goalkeepers have vision. In cricket, there are runners in the B1 category, and I often think I fail to contribute to the game due to the rules."

Vaghela Showed His Footballing Prowess In Russia

Vaghela was also adjudged the player of the tournament in the BRICS Blind Football Tournament in Moscow earlier this year.

"My father's uncle and aunt died, and I was not there. I was in Goa participating in the International Purple Fest with the blind football team. I came to know about it, but my family did not want to not let me know as I was playing the match. I led Gujarat to the title, and I was also the highest scorer in the tournament.