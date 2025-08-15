Will Cristiano Ronaldo Come to India? Al-Nassr And FC Goa Drawn in Same AFC Champions League Two Group

The draw for the AFC Champions League Two has raised the prospect of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo coming to India, as his club Al-Nassr have been drawn in the same group as Indian football side FC Goa.

Group D includes Al-Nassr, FC Goa, Al Zawraa and FC Istiklol and ahead of the draw there was a good chance that an India visit for Al-Nassr could happen as even Mohun Bagan Super Giant were in the group.

But with the news now confirmed, should fans be excited about the prospect of getting to watch Ronaldo live and in the flesh?

Ronaldo Contract Clause Complicates Dream

As of now, there is every chance that Ronaldo could very well come to India - but a rumoured clause in his contract may well put paid to those hopes.

It is rumoured, but not independently confirmed, that Ronaldo's contract has a clause stating he need not play in away games in the AFC Champions League Two.

The reason for this is down to managing his game time and travel time as even though he is a phenomenal athlete, he is also growing older and such things need to be handled with some care.

But if the clause is real, it will be a massive heartbreak for the football-loving population of Goa - who, it is worth remembering, even built a statue of Ronaldo in the state.

Will CR7 Follow in Footsteps of Other Football Greats?

It is worth noting that India has seen a number of football greats come to the country's shores in the past.

Brazilian legend Pele toured India and played a friendly match against Mohun Bagan when he was part of the New York Cosmos side in the twilight in his career.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has also come to India, with the football-mad city of Kolkata getting to play host to the 1986 World Cup winner.

Even Lionel Messi has come to India, when his Argentina side played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in 2012.