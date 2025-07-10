Diogo Jota Was Not Over-Speeding Before Tragic Accident That Led to His and Brother's Death, Says Truck Driver Who Witnessed Crash

The sudden death of Portuguese football player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva left the world in shock. The 28-year-old Jota, who was part of the Liverpool side that lifted the Premier League title for the 2024-25 season and also the Portugal side that won the UEFA Nations League, passed away along with his brother due to a car accident on a Spanish highway.

The two brothers were in their car when, while trying to overtake a vehicle, a tyre blow out led to the fatal accident that sadly took both of their lives.

And while the subsequent outpouring of grief showed how universally beloved the forward and his brother were, it also led to conspicary theories on certain sections of social media.

Overspeeding Rumour Debunked

Many speculated that Jota was perhaps driving rashly on a highway that has become notorious not only for overspeeding vehicles but also fatal accidents.

However, a Spanish truck driver by the name of Jose Azevedo has now stated that the brothers were not driving recklessly.

"The family has my word that they were not speeding. I could see the make of the car, the colour of the car. I filmed it, stopped, tried to help, but unfortunately, there was nothing I could do," he told the Daily Mail.

He added that the road where the accident took place is a ‘worthless’ and dark one, sending condolences to the family of Jota and his brother.

Forensic Reports Fuel Rumours

One of the reasons for the rumours picking up speed was an initial report came that suggested Jota may have been overspeeding and that is why the accident took place.

However, the testimony of the truck driver places the accident in a different light as it seems to be a case of misfortune and little else.

Further reports suggest that it was indeed Jota who was behind the wheel during the time of the fatal accident.