Indian Football Team Set For Huge Jolt as Head Coach Manolo Marquez Set to Quit Job - Just 10 Months After Being Appointed

The month of June is set to be a crucial one for the Indian football team and their head coach Manolo Marquez, as the team will take part in two key AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 2027 games.

The first match will be against Thailand on June 4, and the next one follows 6 days later against Hong Kong.

Given that India need to finish top of their group to secure qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, it is a key moment in the tenure of Marquez.

However, the two matches are reportedly also set to be his last games in charge of the Indian football team as rumours suggest he is willing to walk away from his deal.

Marquez Unhappy With State of Affairs

Marquez, it is worth noting, signed a two-year deal with the All India Football Federation or the AIFF for short, and his deal runs till the end of May 2026.

But he has reportedly grown irritated with the manner in which the national team is managed and is reconsidering his position.

He was unveiled as the head coach in July 2024 - meaning he could last less than 11 months in the job if he chooses to quit.

As of now, there has been no confirmation from either side but multiple media reports claim the Spaniard will leave his post soon.

Return to FC Goa Imminent?

Should he leave the national team job, there are suggestions that he will return to FC Goa - whom he was coaching right up until this season, meaning he was juggling dual duties.

He led the side to a victory in the Super Cup final, where they defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0. But Goa have yet to announce a new manager for the next season.