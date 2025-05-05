Amid Brazil Links, Real Madrid Reach Verbal Agreement With Carlo Ancelotti For Honorary Exit: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid future has been up for debate. The Italian manager has been linked with the Brazil job amid Madrid's disappointing season.

Carlo Ancelotti Reaches Verbal Agreement With Real Madrid Over Exit

As per an Athletic report. Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Ancelotti for his exit after the completion of the ongoing campaign. The former AC Milan manager signed a new extension in 2023, and his current contract runs until 2026. As per the report, terms regarding his exit have been finalised and after completing the formalities, the club will officially announce his departure.

The announcement might arrive after the blockbuster El Clasico fixture between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Los Blancos still stand a chance in the La Liga and are just four points adrift of their archrival in the points table. A win in the next match would cut the gap to just one point and they will have a great opportunity to end their season on a high note.

Earlier, Ancelotti revealed he would decide his future after the end of the current La Liga campaign. As quoted by ESPN, he said, “I have a lot of affection for my club, my players and the fans, and at the same time, respect.

“I'll talk about my future on May 25, and not before ... I don't have to talk now about what might happen on May 25.”

Xabi Alonso Tops Real Madrid's List To Replace Carlo Ancelotti

Madrid would have to finalise Ancelotti's replacement and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso leads the list. The former Madrid midfielder is being seen as the frontrunner for the coveted job, while director of football Santiago Solari has also reportedly been regarded as another option. Alonso has been very impressive with his managerial credentials in the Bundesliga and led them to the unbeaten title last season.