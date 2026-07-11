Indian Football Team To Visit New Zealand In November, Set To Play Two Historic Friendly Matches With All Whites

The Indian Football Team is all set to visit New Zealand to play two friendly matches with the All Whites in November this year. The announcement came in the midst of PM Narendra Modi's official visit to New Zealand. The two friendly football matches are a part of New Zealand's year-long celebration to mark 100 years of sporting ties between these two countries.

New Zealand Football confirmed two matches will be played in Auckland and Christchurch on November 12 and 15, respectively. The One New Zealand Stadium will host its inaugural football match when the Blue Tigers visit the country, while Go Media Stadium, home of A-League Men Champions 2025/26, Auckland FC, will host the other match to be played in Auckland.

Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell announced the development, and it will further boost the ties between India and New Zealand. The All Whites have previously faced India on two occasions, drawing 0-0 in 1981 and winning 2-1 in 2018.

Darren Bazeley, New Zealand coach, said, “It was brilliant to see the fans supporting us in North America at the FIFA World Cup, and it meant a huge amount to the team, so it is great to bring the players home for two big games in front of Kiwi crowds.

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“We have strived to play a style of football that excites the millions of football fans across the country, so it is going to be great to close out the year with two fixtures in Auckland and at the brand-new stadium in Christchurch.”