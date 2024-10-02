Published 06:49 IST, October 2nd 2024
India's Top Club Mohun Bagan Refuses to Travel to Iran for AFC CL Game Because of Security Fears
India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giants has refused to travel to Iran to play Tractor SC in an Asian Champions League Two match scheduled for Wednesday because of the escalating security problems in the country and region.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mohun Bagan players celebrate against NorthEast United. | Image: ISL Media
06:49 IST, October 2nd 2024