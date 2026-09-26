Indian Super League Announces 2026-27 Fixtures with Weekend-Centric Schedule

Mumbai, September 26, 2026: The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to return for its 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 10, 2026, with a double-header that brings together established contenders and new entrants as the league begins its latest campaign. The season opener will see Bengaluru FC take on Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 5:00 PM IST, followed by FC Goa facing Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Built on fan feedback, the 2026-27 season will place a strong emphasis on weekend football, with 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches (68%) scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. Matches will primarily be played at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM IST, offering fans more opportunities to follow the league over the weekend.

The 13 participating clubs for the season are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

New Season, New Rivalries

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The 2026-27 campaign will bring several new fixtures and destinations to the ISL calendar. Churchill Brothers' meeting with FC Goa on Sunday, December 13, at the Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST will mark the first-ever ISL Goa Derby, adding a new local rivalry to the competition.

The league will also expand its footprint into Manipur, with NorthEast United FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal, on November 24, 2026.

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Meanwhile, the defending champions East Bengal FC will begin their title defence on Sunday, October 18, when they face Churchill Brothers at the Fatorda Stadium at 5:00 PM IST. East Bengal FC will be absent from Game Week 1 due to their AFC commitments.

The Kolkata Derby, one of the most iconic fixtures in Asian football, will be played on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with East Bengal FC hosting Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 7:30 PM IST.

International Break in November

The ISL will pause for the FIFA international window from Saturday, November 7 to Friday, November 20, 2026, with no league matches scheduled during this period. The break will provide players with the opportunity to join their respective national teams for international duty.

Phase 1 will feature 78 matches from October 10, 2026, to January 17, 2027, with the top six teams advancing to the playoffs. Phase 2 and playoff fixtures will be announced at a later date. The venue for Inter Kashi's home fixtures will be confirmed in due course, once the club confirms its home ground.

About the Indian Super League