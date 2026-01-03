Indonesia Hires Former Canada Coach John Herdman After Missing World Cup Qualification Again

Indonesia has hired former Canada coach John Herdman to lead the men’s national team after it failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The 50-year-old Englishman replaces Patrick Kluivert, who left as coach in October.

The Indonesian football federation said Saturday that Herdman is “not just a coach, but a football architect with a strong track record of taking teams to the World Cup.”

Herdman led Canada to the 2022 World Cup after leading the women’s team to the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Indonesia, which gained independence in 1945, hasn’t reached the World Cup since the 1938 tournament, when it was Dutch East Indies.

Herdman received a written admonishment following a Canada Soccer disciplinary committee hearing that was triggered by a drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics.

Domestic media reported that he signed a two-year contract with an option for two more years.

Herdman left his job as head coach of the MLS team Toronto FC in 2024.