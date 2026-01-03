AIFF To Run ISL 2025-26 After Months of Uncertainty, Dates To Be Announced Next Week

The All India Football federation have confirmed its intention to conduct the Indian Super League 2025-26 on Saturday. After months of uncertainty, AIFF will now announce the date of commencement next week as it stands.

AN AIFF statement read, "The AIFF Emergency Committee met today (January 3, 2026) to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee. The Coordination Committee was constituted on December 20, 2025, following the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent AIFF Annual General Meeting.

"The Coordination Committee was requested to submit its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, 2026, which was duly complied with. The report was formally acknowledged by the AIFF Emergency Committee, which recommended that the league be conducted by the All India Football Federation.

“Accordingly, the AIFF will conduct the league, and the date of commencement will be announced next week.”



