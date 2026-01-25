Updated 25 January 2026 at 21:39 IST
Juventus vs Napoli Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Serie A Match Live In India?
Juventus will host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on January 25, 2026, after their heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Cagliari last week.
Juventus will be locking horns with Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on January 25, 2026. Juventus will be out to get a win in the Serie A fixture after their 1-0 defeat to bottom-half Cagliari, which left them six points adrift of fourth-placed Roma. Notably, Juventus are currently sixth on the Serie A table.
Napoli, on the other hand, have only won two of their last five league games and will be eager to get a win against Juventus to keep their Serie A title hopes alive. However, Antonio Conte has never beaten the Juventus side as a visiting manager, including a scoreless draw between the two sides when they met last time.
Juventus vs Napoli Live Streaming Details
When will the Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli be played?
The match between Juventus and Napoli will be played on Sunday, January 25, 2026.
Where will the Serie A clash between Juventus and Napoli be played?
The Juventus and Napoli fixture will take place at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.
What time will the Serie A fixture start?
The Serie A fixture between Juventus and Napoli will start at 10:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Napoli Serie A match in India?
Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A fixture.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Napoli Serie A match in India?
The live streaming of the Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli won't be available in India.
