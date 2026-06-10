Inside Spain's Lamine Yamal Plan For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Barcelona Wonderkid's Injury Return

Lamine Yamal has been FC Barcelona's flagbearer for the last couple of seasons. But the Spanish wonderkid's maiden FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has lit things up, and La Roja have now set their sights on adding another World Cup title to the trophy cabinet. But Yamal's recent injury concerns have kept everyone guessing about his fitness.

How Will Spain Manage Lamine Yamal's Workload At FIFA World Cup 2026?

Lamine hadn't played for both Barcelona and Spain since he was subbed off during a La Liga game against Celta Vigo. He was picked up in Luis de la Fuente's Spanish squad for the World Cup but didn't play a part in any of Spain's warm-up matches leading up to the World Cup.

As per reports, FC Barcelona have been closely monitoring the progress of Yamal, and it has now emerged that Luis de la Fuente is expected to hand him his World Cup debut in the very first group stage game against Cape Verde. As per Sport, the teenage star is unlikely to be involved from the first and could be set for 15-20 minutes of game time.

Earlier, in an interaction with The Guardian, Fuente insisted the forward is ready, but they will assess his situation. “He’s recovering quickly, meeting all his objectives ahead of schedule. I think he’ll be able to play in the first match, but that doesn’t mean he will. We’ll assess whether he needs to play a little, not play at all, or wait until the second match."

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The La Masia product has been involved in 42 goals in the recently concluded season and has remained a core part of both Barcelona and Spain's setup. His fitness will be of paramount importance for the Spanish team as they have emerged as one of the favourites.

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Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona).

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid).