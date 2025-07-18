Inter Kashi Crowned I-League Champions After CAS Ruling Awards Club 3 Extra Points

The mystery surrounding the status of the I-League 2024-25 champions is now over at last - Inter Kashi will replace Churchill Brothers as the champions of Indian football's second division league after the Court of Arbitration for Sport, or CAS for short, ruled in their favour in the appeal filed by the Varanasi club.

Churchill had won the title a few months prior, but Kashi filed 2 separate appeals with CAS and the resolution of the latter one was key to them being awarded the title instead.

What it means for the future remains unclear as there is no clarity over the 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League, or ISL for short.

ALSO READ | Snoop Dogg Becomes Co-owner of English Football Club Swansea City

A Big Win for Inter Kashi

This is the second appeal which the club have won having gone to the Lausanne-based court, the first of which came over Namdhari FC fielding an ineligible player - something that also won them 3 points.

Their second appeal centered around the registration of Spanish striker Mario Barco and the fact that he was registered on two occasions by the club.

He was initially registered for the season before the club signed Matija Babovic as his replacement. But Barco got registered again as a replacement for Juan Perez del Pino, who mutually terminated his contract with the club.

And while registering a player again is not against the rules, questions were asked in this case as many expected Barco to be out for the whole season.

However, with CAS now ruling in favour of the club, they can rightfully celebrate being champions of the I-League.

ALSO READ | Liverpool Honour Diogo Jota on Their Website With 'Forever' Tag

End of Indian Football Headache

This brings an end to a headache that had actually stopped the naming of the champions, despite Churchill winning it on the last day.