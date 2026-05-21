Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

East Bengal will be one step from Indian Super League history when they take on Inter Kashi at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on Thursday. A win for Red and Golds is very likely to hand them their maiden ISL title, which has eluded the Kolkata giants for a long time.

A plethora of goal misses was the highlight of the Kolkata derby, but Oscar Bruzon's men cannot take anything for granted. East Bengal will not have the service of Edmund Lalrindika, who was brandished a red card in the last game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The Red and Golds will have their own fate in their hands and a win by two or more goals will definitely place them in a comfortable position in the title race.

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between Inter Kashi and East Bengal be played?

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The ISL match between Inter Kashi and East Bengal will take place on Thursday, May 17.

Where will the ISL match between Inter Kashi and East Bengal take place?

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The ISL fixture between Inter Kashi and East Bengal will take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

At what time does the ISL match between Inter Kashi and East Bengal start?

The ISL fixture between Inter Kashi and East Bengal will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL match?

The ISL match between Inter Kashi and East Bengal can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Inter Kashi and East Bengal?