'He Kept Running': Inter Miami Coach Javier Mascherano Reveals Lionel Messi Was Injured During Club World Cup Match Against FC Porto

The Club World Cup is underway with all of the clubs looking to lift the trophy. One of these teams is the Lionel Messi led Inter Miami. There are 32 teams who are taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup and the tournament is taking place in the United States of America. In the series of results from the Club World Cup, Inter Miami defeated FC Porto 2-1 to win their first match of the Club World Cup. The star of the match was once again Lionel Messi as the 8-time Ballon D'Or winner scored a massive freekick to break the tie and help his side win the clash.

Messi Showing No Signs Of Injury Against FC Porto

Lionel Messi came in clutch once again for Inter Miami as he helped them secure a 2-1 win over FC Porto. Following the win against Porto, Inter Miami manager and former Barcelona player Javier Mascherano has revealed that Messi was injured ahead of the match and his inclusion in the playing XI was a doubt.

“Leo Messi played whilst injured, with the pain he had in his quadriceps and how he kept running is crazy. His presence was not guaranteed before the game. He's the player who shows us how to compete. His hunger and desire to keep performing - at any level - guides us and shows us the path we need to follow," said Javier Mascherano according to AlbicelesteTalk.

Messi Eyeing To Further Extend Long List Of Trophies

Lionel Messi is the most decorated footballer in the history of the sport as the Argentine has won almost every award possible. The former Barcelona winger has 8 Ballon D'Or's, a FIFA World Cup, Copa America, UEFA Champions League and many other titles in his trophy cabinet.